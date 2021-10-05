Firefighters go to the rescue

By Sue Austin

Firefighters went to the rescue when a child became locked inside a bedroom.

The Telford family called the emergency services for help when they were unable to release the two year old.

A crew from Telford Centre Fire Station received a request for help at 9.26am on Tuesday (5) and went to an address in Wagtail Drive.

They gained access from first floor window using short extension ladder to release child, unharmed, who was locked in upstairs bedroom within 15 minutes.

On Monday a fire crew from Shrewsbury were called to a property in Penson Way in the town at 4.39am.

They released two people who were stuck in a lift within 20 minutes.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

