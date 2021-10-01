Swan brings traffic to a standstill outside Shrewsbury school

A young swan was rescued by Rachel Travis on Longden Road, Coleham

Rachel Travis, from Shropshire Council, spotted the swan while on a bus taking children to Severndale Specialist Academy, Monkmoor Road.

It appeared to have made its way from Greyfriars Bridge and "stood in the middle of the road" outside Coleham Primary School in Longden Coleham.

The swan caused a build up of traffic on the road at around 8.15am on Thursday, with drivers trying to slowly manoeuvre their vehicles around the bird.

Ms Travis said that she joked to her colleagues, including the bus driver Paul Rushworth, about going out and getting the swan, as she did not want it to get hit.

While Mr Rushworth switched off the engine, Ms Travis took a blanket from the bus and attempted to put it over the bird.

Ms Travis said that the swan "stood up to [her] first and faced [her]," but when adrenaline kicked in she "got hold of the wing, got hold of the neck" and took the swan safely back to the river.

She said: "I was quite chuffed. I was very pleased to get the swan back to its family."