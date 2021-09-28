It's go go go for marathon man Joe

Joe Shepherd

Morris Lubricants Customer service manager Joe Shepherd is tackling the gruelling race on October 3.

The 38-year-old from Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, is fundraising for Children with Cancer UK.

The longest distance he has covered to date is 20 miles which he managed comfortably, but the arrival of son Alex three weeks ago has curtailed his running and sleeping time!

“I am hoping the atmosphere on the day and people cheering me on will get me over the finish line,” said Joe, who lives with wife Charlene, daughter Caris and Alex. “I have a lot of friends and family coming out to support me.”

Joe, a member of Mileham Karate Dojo, was inspired to take on the challenge by his mum, Mag, who has completed two London Marathons.

Thanks to £1,000 sponsorship from Morris Lubricants, he has now passed his £2,000 fundraising target but is keen to raise as much money as possible for the charity. To support Joe with a donation, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JosephShepherd1

“I am thrilled with the donation from Morris Lubricants which is much more than I expected,” he said. “I have the company’s name on my vest alongside Children With Cancer and will wear it with pride.