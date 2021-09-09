County could be in line for major 999 event after honouring heroes

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 09/09/2021 Emergency Services Day celebration service at St Chad's ,Shrewsbury. Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and High Sheriff Tony Morris-Eyton will be there..

And the founder of 999 Day was so impressed with proceedings at St Chad's Church, the county could be in line to host the full event in 2024 when the pandemic is over.

Usually the day brings around 5,000 people to the hosting town or city.

The Shrewsbury ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, the county's High Sheriff Tony Morris-Eyton, mayors, councillors and representative from the emergency services. Though the West Midlands Ambulance Service did not send any representation, which event founder Tom Scholes-Hogg described as "very noticeable". He said: "They failed to send anybody, despite them being aware of this. That was disappointing and noticeable."

But on the county potentially hosting the full event in future, he said: "I've been quite impressed with Shropshire. It brings about 5,000 people to the area, so it can be a real boost for the economy."

In her speech, the Lord Lieutenant paid tribute to workers, but also mentioned the closure of two county ambulance stations, saying she was "deeply sorry" about it.

"I want the emergency services in our county to know our appreciation and to make sure they don't go unnoticed. Of course it doesn't go unnoticed that we've got two ambulance stations closing."