Food festival is so close you can almost taste it

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 01/09/2021 Shrewsbury Food Festival pre-pic, Quarry park. Pictured left, Beth Heath and Katie Haddock from the events team..

A hardy group of eight have been relentlessly fetching, carrying and organising in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, since last weekend for the popular event, which runs this Saturday and Sunday. And as if the excitement over the scrumptious delicacies and activities at the festival wasn't enough, celebrity chef and housewives favourite Jean Christophe Novelli has been announced as the star booking.

Beth Heath, director of fun with organisers, Shropshire Festivals, said: "It's so nice to be back in a field. The weather forecast is looking good. It's all going well so far, ticket sales have been amazing.

"We've been setting up since Saturday, and its been busy, but we're pulling through with it."

On Novelli, she added: "We have been dying to reveal this exciting booking! Novelli is the biggest chef talent we’ve ever had at our food festival, so this is a huge moment for the team. We know our foodie loving visitors will be flocking to see his chef talent in action, and as an extra bonus they will be able to ask him all their burning questions during our ‘Ask the Experts’ panel.

“Having not been able to hold the festival for over two years due to Covid, we wanted to make this one unforgettable and securing Novelli is a major coup. It’s great to finally reveal our star booking!”

The Frenchman will be giving a masterclass on The Kitchen Depot Cook Along with the Chef Stage as well as an expert demonstration on The Shropshire Distillery Chef Stage.

This year’s food festival also sees the launch of a new Monks Home and Garden Area and a Field to Fork zone educating visitors on the food and agriculture industry.

There will be over 180 food, drink and craft exhibitors and street food vendors, as well as bars to enjoy, a huge kids’ zone with free activities and the Woodings Live Music Stage.