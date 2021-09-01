Mike's bikes are a wheel attraction

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 30/8/21 Displaying his collection of bicycles, including a 1929 Sunbeam, built in Wolverhampton, Michael Barlow, of Shrewsbury, at Weir Cafe, Shrewsbury..

Gardener Mike Barlow, aka Mike the Bike, has amassed 60 of his two-wheeled wonders in just four years. On Bank Holiday Monday, he took 40 of his prized cycles to Weir Cafe in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, to show to people venturing for walks along the river.

The bikes were on display on both side of the path leading up to the cafe from about 11am, until they packed away at around 5.30pm.

"The cafe owner said they had a lot of people visiting and having coffee, so from the community side of things it went really well," he said. "It seemed to put a smile on peoples faces. Some people were very interested to find out about the history of the bikes."

Over the last four years he has spent thousands of pounds on collecting English bikes from the period 1905 to 1970. He’s taken himself off by train all over the UK on his hunt for bikes.

"Each bike tells a story. They seemed interested in all the different shapes and names."

So large is Mike's collection, the former postie, 64, can't even sleep in his own bedroom.

“I have had to sleep on my sofa for the last four years because my bedroom is filled with old bikes,” said Mike, who lives in Darville, Shrewsbury. “My home has that smell of bike oil about it. Luckily, I am single. I’m still in touch with my ex-wife who tells me she wouldn’t have any of them!”

He would like to see them eventually given to a good home, hopefully in Shrewsbury.#

Meanwhile, he is planning a Land's End to John O'Groats "long way" ride up the east coast next year.