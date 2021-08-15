Delays expected as three car crash closes A5 near Shrewsbury

A three-vehicle crash has closed a main road outside of Shrewsbury.

Police have closed the A5 near Montford Bridge as emergency services were called to a crash involving three vehicles.

One person was trapped and released by the fire and rescue service at around 10.45am this morning.

The A5 is closed between the A458 roundabout and Montford Bridge.

West Mercia Police said: "Please be advised RTC on A5 Bypass near to Nescliffe services, road closed between A458 roundabout and Montford Bridge, delays expected."

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10:44 on Sunday, 15 August, 2021, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as RTC Persons Trapped in A5 Ensdon.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. RTC involving three vehicles, one person trapped and released by fire crews using Holmatro cutting equipment and small gear. Casualty handed over to ambulance crew in attendance."

Highways England said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

