Boogie on down to festival, where there will be activities galore

Pic in Shrewsbury, the woods at Reabrook, where this weekend there will be a silent disco.

The Reabrook Wonders festival in Shrewsbury will involve various fun activities taking place throughout the day for locals and visitors alike.

There will be a mindful movement session at 9am to kick things off, then later there will be a clay workshop, storytelling by the riverside, a silent disco and a number of council-run events including a tree identification, bug hunt, wild flower search and a display of countryside equipment.

There will also be a den building session, as well as a big busk from 2pm to 6pm. The festivities will be rounded off by a singing session with Roxane Smith at White Hart field.

Ruth Gibson, who has helped organise the festival, is hopeful lots of people will head along to enjoy the events. She said: "It should be a brilliant day, we're really looking forward to it."

The festival was set up by an informal group of volunteers who have come together to share their passion for the Rea Brook and local nature reserve. Friends of the Rea Brook Valley LNR was recently established, and its work supports Shrewsbury Town Council's Countryside Unit’s Conservation Management Plan of the reserve, and serves as an informal platform for co-ordinating activities and events.