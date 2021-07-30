Shrewsbury road closed after crash

By Deborah HardimanShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A Shrewsbury road is closed to traffic after a crash on Friday afternoon.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....

Emergency services are at Heathgates island near Telford way, in Ditherington, after being called to the area shortly before 3pm.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek seek alternative routes.

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Road closure due to RTC, Heathgates roundabout, - very heavy traffic, please use an alternative route. @WMerciaPolice@shropsfire@OFFICIALWMAS"

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News