Shrewsbury road closed after crash

Emergency services are at Heathgates island near Telford way, in Ditherington, after being called to the area shortly before 3pm.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek seek alternative routes.
West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Road closure due to RTC, Heathgates roundabout, - very heavy traffic, please use an alternative route. @WMerciaPolice@shropsfire@OFFICIALWMAS"
Road closure due to RTC, Heathgates roundabout, Telford, very heavy traffic, please use an alternative route. @WMerciaPolice @shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/hrhToOrWsv— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) July 30, 2021