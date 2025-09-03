'Imposing and contemporary' north Shropshire barn conversion hits the market for £875,000

Agents Halls say Northwood Barn in Northwood, near Ellesmere, retains its rugged architectural features in what they describe as a “celebration of its agricultural heritage”.

The building provides more than 3,400 square feet of carefully crafted living accommodation, set within around three acres of land and gardens, with a substantial range of versatile outbuildings.

Situated across a single storey, the versatile array of rooms allows for interest from a range of buyers.

Northwood Barn near Ellesmere has gone up for sale for £875k (Halls)

“Northwood Barn has been elegantly crafted as a celebration of social and open-plan living, with two substantial reception spaces positioned at either end of the home, connected by a central corridor, allowing an organic and lifestyle friendly ambience to the design,” said Jon Quinn, Halls’ managing director.

"The southern wing has an eye-catching, open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with full-height ceilings featuring exposed beams. The room provides almost 1,100 sq ft of flexible accommodation which can be arranged to suit the buyer’s needs.

"The high-specification, fully-fitted kitchen is complemented by an array of picture windows and patio doors which lead to the gardens."

Northwood Barn near Ellesmere

The agents say the north wing reception space has a fitted kitchen, tiled floors, exposed beams, triple aspect windows and fully-glazed, bi-fold doors. Again, this room offers buyers a blank canvas.

Connecting the reception spaces, a central corridor gives access to three, generously proportioned bedrooms, all with their own stylish en-suites. A utility with a shower room completes the accommodation.

The property has electrically-operated gates which open onto a substantial, gravelled parking area bordered by easily-maintained gardens with lawns and paved areas.

Beyond the gardens is a large paddock ideally suited for livestock, particularly ponies or horses, with ample space for equestrian or agricultural development, subject to planning consent. Up to 21 acres of land is available by separate negotiation.

Northwood Barn near Ellesmere

The 1,150 sq ft outbuilding is divided into garaging, storage and a workshop but could easily be adapted for other usages.

Despite its rural hamlet location, Northwood Barn is just two miles from the lakeland town of Ellesmere and the county towns of Wrexham, Shrewsbury and Chester are within comfortable driving distance.

Further information is available from Halls.