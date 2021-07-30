New climate change group launched to help town reduce footprint

Councillor David Vasmer has become the Liberal Democrat group leader on Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Town Council has established a Climate Change Committee to launch a way forward to help reduce its emissions.

With a move away from the previous Climate Change Advisory Group, councillors felt it more appropriate to have a more formal standing committee to provide direction for the climate emergency activities of the town council and the wider community.

The new standing committee is made up of town councillors and representatives from key organisations including the Environment Agency, Xtinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership. The new committee will report to the Finance and General Purposes Committee.

Councillor David Vasmer, chairman of the committee, said: “The aim of this new committee is to enable the town council to adjust its way of working to better prepare for the impact of and reduce our contribution to climate change.

“The town council has undertaken a comprehensive review of its own operations over the last couple of years and identified a number of areas where staff can implement changes to reduce the council’s carbon footprint.

“However, there is still more to do to become carbon neutral by 2030 and this committee will help to identify new avenues that will have an impact on not only the Town Council, but also the residents of Shrewsbury.

“I am looking forward to working together with all stakeholders to help reduce the impact of climate change on our everyday lives.”

The Town Council declared a Climate Emergency in March 2019 and for the 2021/22 financial year, has set aside a budget of £250,000 to tackle climate change and to support the ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Amanda Spencer, deputy town clerk, added: “The council has already implemented a number of changes to the way we work, but we need to look more closely at how our policies, projects and day-to-day operations are run. The inclusion of key representatives from other organisations will enable us to become more effective at reducing our carbon footprint.