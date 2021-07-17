Further education grant launched in Roger's name

Roger Walker

The award by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative Just Credit Union is in memory of Roger Walker, a founder member, long time chair and board member.

The award is intended to help young people who live in the region to continue in further education. Applications are open now and close on August 8.

Karen Farrow, chief officer of Just Credit Union, said: “This year Just Credit Union is celebrating its 20th anniversary and we wanted to do something to help young people in the region.

“We are making the award in memory of Roger, who was instrumental in setting up Just Credit Union, and remained involved until he passed away in 2020.

“Education of young people in the region was close to Roger’s heart so this grant is particularly important.”

She said the award could be used for a variety of purposes including transport costs, fees or equipment necessary for the education course.

Karen added: “We are keeping the purpose of the award as broad as possible and will be considering where the grant can have most impact in helping a young person, who might otherwise struggle, to continue their education.”

Roger’s daughter Kim said: “We are very proud that JCU are making this award in memory of our father who was passionate about supporting local communities and local people, especially young people.”

Full details of the award and how to apply can be found in the news section of Just Credit Union’s website at justcreditunion.org