Shropshire Council wants to sell advertising on roundabouts - and statues could follow

Shropshire Council is looking to sell advertising on roundabouts like Mile End in Oswestry

Shropshire Council says it could make nearly £400,000 from the plan for the roundabouts, which it will then plough back into improving roads.

The authority's cabinet will vote on the matter on Wednesday.

Under the plans roundabouts, lampposts, signs and verges could be used as advertising space.

In a statement the authority said the funds raised will help pay for "statutory functions like environmental and highways maintenance".

If councillors approve the plan Shropshire Council will award an advertising and sponsorship contract to generate at least £392,000 across four years.

The council says the scheme would be rolled out in two phases – the first would concentrate on roundabouts, boundary signs and verges; while the second will focus on lampposts.

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader and portfolio holder for highways, said the plan "benefits us all round".

He said: "This scheme provides an opportunity for the council to demonstrate how it shall support local businesses to promote and advertise their products and services to increase economic growth and support the creation and retention jobs and skills in the county.

"The performance of advertising via the use of highways assets will help to inform the use of a wider range of council assets which may increase the volume and value of income raised to fund and support public service delivery.

"This is a very positive step – it demonstrates commitment and delivery on the key aspects of our commercial strategy and benefits us all round."