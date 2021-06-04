Shropshire credit union on the look out for new volunteer board members

Mark Perez

The not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, which also operates in Telford and Wrekin, is looking for new board members to help shape the next 20 years.

Chief officer Karen Farrow said: “We are looking for a variety of skills and experiences and Volunteers' Week is a great opportunity to recognise the contribution of the many volunteers who have helped create the success of the not-for-profit credit union that we now are.

“It is not only an opportunity for people to help their local community, but also to gain new skills and enhance their CV.

“A recent national survey showed that 96 per cent of volunteer board members had gained new skills and 84 per cent said it had made them happier.

“Later this year we shall also be celebrating our 20th anniversary and we are happy to have an informal chat with people interested in joining the board.

“In the first instance people can request a copy of our board information pack by calling 01743 252325 or emailing info@justcreditunion.org."

She added: “Volunteers' Week, which is on now, is an ideal time to say thanks for the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering.”

Mark Perez, chair of Just Credit Union, said: “Volunteers' Week is a great opportunity to reflect on my own experience of joining Just Credit Union’s Board.

“Volunteering for Just Credit Union has certainly broadened my understanding a great deal, not just in how the credit union supports the community, but also in wider skills such as financial management, due diligence and strategic oversight.

“I have had access to online learning programmes to develop this knowledge.

"It is a hugely rewarding commitment that has helped support my own career, giving me skills that I would not have had otherwise.

“On top of that I am hugely fond of my fellow board members and the expertise they bring to their roles.