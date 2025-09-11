'We'll do everything in our power to stop them': Rogue Shrewsbury plumber's jail sentence welcomed by trading standards

Robert Bethell, 51, of Vennington Walk, Shrewsbury, was jailed for 29 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week after pleading guilty to charges of carrying on a fraudulent business, and another of disguising criminal property.

Bethell operated as RJB Plumbing and between May 1, 2020 and March 21, 2022, took more than £18,000 from nine customers for materials and services which were never received.

The court heard that Bethell would take large deposits, sometimes worth thousands of pounds, from the victims before paying the money into his partner's bank account, then gambling the money away using websites such as 'Jackpot Joy'.

Kevin Saunders, prosecuting, told how Bethell repeatedly failed to turn up to start work, left incomplete work, or offered a litany of excuses for his absence - including stress, Covid, and hospital appointments.