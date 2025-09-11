West Brom Building Society opens free community spaces across five branches

The spaces, which have launched in branches at Shrewsbury, Kingstanding, Perry Barr, Tipton and Bearwood, are available for community groups, clubs & societies and small businesses to host meetings, activities and events.

It’s the first time the building society has opened any dedicated spaces for the community and is part of its wider commitment to bringing the community into its branches.

Aneesh Joseph, Shrewsbury Branch Manager at the West Brom said: “It’s so important to have community spaces like this, especially at a time when some people feel disconnected in the areas they live in.

West Brom Building Society branch

“These rooms give us the chance to help build everyday connections in the heart of our community by providing local groups with a place to come together. We’re excited to see how they will make them their own.”

The rooms are already being put to good use. Shrewsbury branch is due to welcome a local cricket club for its monthly meeting, and Tipton is preparing for a children’s activity session. At Perry Barr, a local knitting group is being formed, while coffee mornings are planned across various branches.

Heather Hazley, Head of Distribution at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re happy to offer our facilities as a free meeting place for our communities, where hopefully we can help make a real difference in bringing people together in our heartlands.

Shrewsbury community room poster

“The idea to create the rooms came from recognising that many branches had unused space that could be transformed into something more welcoming and useful to the community. That’s why we’ve turned these rooms into comfortable areas, with everything needed to host a session or just to get together over a cup of tea.”

“We’ve already seen how powerful these spaces can be in helping us run sessions that really matter, such as our fraud and scam awareness events, which can help give people the knowledge needed to protect themselves.”

The community spaces can be booked free of charge inside the branches at Perry Barr, Kingstanding, Shrewsbury, Tipton and Bearwood.