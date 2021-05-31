Green light expected for new 340-home estate in Shrewsbury

A housing development at Churncote is expected to be given the go ahead

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes want to build 340 dwellings, including 51 affordable homes, at Churncote, off Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council's North Planning Committee will discuss it on Tuesday, June 8, and it has been recommended for approval by the case officer.

However, more than 75 public comments have been made on the plans, mostly objecting to them.

Bicton Parish Council raised concerns over damage to the environment, amenities being oversubscribed and the fact the fate of the relief road remains undecided.

A spokesman for the parish council said: "Whilst individually these issues might appear minor, when considered across the totality of the plans they reduce confidence in the conclusions put forward.