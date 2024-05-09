Police appeal to find missing Yorkshire man who could be in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Extensive enquiries into the location of Martin Sales from Kirklees in West Yorkshire, have been underway since mid-April.

The 40-year-old is currently wanted by police on suspicion of assault offences, but police say they have information which has raised concerns for his wellbeing.

Intelligence had been received by officers from West Yorkshire Police to indicate that he was in Porthmadog on April 26.

Martin Sales, 40, from Kirklees. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

But now, officers from West Mercia Police have said it's believed Sales could be in the Shrewsbury Area.

Earlier this month, Detective Sergeant Chris Middleton of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Martin Sales since mid-April and those enquiries remain focussed in the North Wales area.

“While he is still wanted on suspicion for offences we do have some information which has raised concerns for his own wellbeing and are renewing our appeal for anyone who can help us find him to contact us.

“Clearly it is important we find him as quickly as possible both for investigative purposes and to check on his own well-being.

Those with any information are asked to call 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at: crimestoppers-uk.org