New silky art display at Attingham Park

The Wildlife on Silk display is up at Attingham Park

Visitors to Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, can now see the Wildlife on Silk display by Sarah Evans.

Nine painted silk panels have been installed along the Mile Walk at Attingham until early July. The artwork can be found situated amongst the blooming rhododendrons and azaleas in the parkland.

Featuring native British wildlife, each individual artwork is first painted onto silk before being varnished onto acrylic sheets to make them weatherproof, as well as giving a similar effect to a stained glass panel.

Sarah Evans, said: “I really enjoy combining my love of art with my interest in wildlife and natural history and hope to inspire others to do the same. My most recent art project, depicts familiar animals in a bright, clear and colourful way and is primarily designed for the young and the young at heart!”

Visits to Attingham are by pre-booked tickets. Visitors can book their tickets in advance or on the day via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or by calling 03442 491895. Tickets to visit Attingham are released every Friday for the following Monday to Sunday. National Trust members and under 5s visit for free (but need to book), admission charges apply for non-members at time of booking. There is no additional charge to see the Wildlife on Silk display.