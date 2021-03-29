Spare £3.69m? Ex-Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Joe Hart's home on the market

A mini football pitch is in the back garden. Picture: Rightmove One of the bedrooms. Picture: Rightmove The master en-suite. Picture: Rightmove A cosy area for drinks. Picture: Rightmove The gym. Picture: Rightmove The home cinema is one of the most luxurious features. Picture: Rightmove The open plan kitchen. Picture: Rightmove Joe Hart's Greater Manchester home is up for sale. Picture: Rightmove Joe Hart

The ex-Salop goalkeeper, who has 75 England caps and two Premier League titles to his name, has put his stunning Greater Manchester pad up for sale after moving from Burnley to Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Meole Brace School pupil Hart, 33, bought the six-bedroom pile while at Manchester City, where he enjoyed his greatest success. Now he is second choice stopper at Spurs, and is looking to sell his old place.

The property has four floors and a gated entrance. As well as six large bedrooms, the house has seven bathrooms and an open plan kitchen.

Though the biggest luxuries that set it apart are the home cinema, wine room and gym.

There is a mini football pitch in the back garden.

In the property listing on Rightmove it says: "An immaculately presented, bespoke detached family home extending to approximately 9.500 sq ft and located in a desirable residential location.

"Arranged over four floors with fabulous basement leisure area, three main reception rooms, stylish open plan live-in kitchen, six double bedrooms and seven bath/shower rooms.

"Secure gated entrance, sweeping driveway to an undercroft triple garage and stunning landscaped gardens extending to in excess of 0.5 of an acre."

Hart started his football career with Shrewsbury Town, first travelling with the squad as a non-playing substitute in a trip to Exeter City in February 2003 aged 15. He made his debut the following season aged 17, when Shrewsbury earned promotion from the Conference back into the football league. He became Salop's first choice goalkeeper in the 2005/6 season, attracting the attention of Premier League scouts and earning a place on the League Two team of the year. Tim Flowers, the Man City goalkeeping coach at the time, was a regular at Gay Meadow, and it was City who snapped him up in 2006.

Hart had successful loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool and Birmingham City before cementing his place as Man City's number one. Though he fell out of favour under current boss Pep Guardiola, and was loaned out to Torino and West Ham before joining Burnley, then Spurs.