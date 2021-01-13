Medication stolen in Shrewsbury chemists break-in

By Nick Humphreys

Medication was stolen when a chemists was broken into last night.

The break-in happened at Rowlands Pharmacy at Severn Fields Medical Practice in Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury at around 7.50pm.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that officers attended reports of a burglary on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, January 12.

"When police arrived they found the medical practice has been broken into and several types of medication were stolen.

"The investigation is still ongoing and officers are continuing to make enquiries."

A helicopter was flying low in the area, but it has not been confirmed whether it was part of a search for the culprits.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

