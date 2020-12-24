Shrewsbury Tree of Light raises thousands of pounds

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Gwen Burgess

So far the Tree of Light in the bell tower of St Mary’s Church has raised almost £7,000 – the best result in 10 years.

With gift aid added, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club believes the final figure should be around £8,000.

Over the years the Tree of Light has raised many thousands of pounds for local charities and this year’s beneficiaries will be Age UK Shropshire, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

St Mary’s is now closed though the Tree of Light will remain in the bell tower until after Christmas.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury was the first person to see the Rotary Tree of Light at the church.

Councillor Gwen Burgess was visiting the church at the same time as members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club were installing it.