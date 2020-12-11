Boris, Wills and Kate invited as Shrewsbury's doorstep carol event goes national

Carols on the Doorstep, set up by Katy Rink and Beth Heath, has garnered national attention

Carols on the Doorstep was launched by Katy Rink and Beth Heath, and was initially planned as a way to get Shrewsbury singing on December 16 in the absence of the traditional Carols in the Square event, which had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They teamed up with BBC Radio Shropshire, who will play carols for people to sing along to on their doorsteps with their neighbours. Now several towns and cities up and down the country are going to be joining in, and the ladies now hope to sign up a few famous faces to get involved.

They have sent an invite to 10 Downing Street to try and get Boris Johnson to join in, as well as to Clarence House, in the hope that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will sing.

Beth, from Shropshire Festivals, said: “We’ve got to ask the question! We’d love them to lead the singing for the whole country and show that we are one big community – and that’s how we’ve managed to get through this year.”

More than 30 regional radio stations set to take part, including BBC Radio London and BBC WM, and money will be raised for local and national charities.

The stations will broadcast the backing music for people to sing along to from their doorsteps for a full hour from 6-7pm .

Words and sheet music are available on the website doorstepcarols.co.uk along with leaflets and posters, to encourage people to help spread the word.