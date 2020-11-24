Spinning the decks and decking the halls as DJs prepare for online parties

Dave Prince playing from his kitchen Paul Bennett

Shrewsbury's Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, who together run The 90s Revival, will be doing virtual parties on December 5 and 19 as well as New Year's Eve.

The duo started DJ-ing across the UK in the 90’s, and since 2018 they have been focussing on the decade where it all began for them.

The 90s Revival has been broadcasting online live sets since the first nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The sets from their kitchen in Shrewsbury quickly gained a loyal following of 90s revellers, attracting up to 50,000 views per show.

Dave said: “We have been blown away by the success of our online sets this year. We had hoped to have taken the sets on tour by now, but the global pandemic had other ideas! We are really excited to bring a truckload of festive euphoria to our December shows that will help people to shake off the worries of life and have a great time.

“The feedback we have received so far has been brilliant. We have been amazed at how much people have gained from joining our live sets, especially helping people’s mental health. Families and friends have loved having an outlet to party in the safety of their own homes, and we have formed our own community of followers. We always do shout outs to make people feel like they are here with us.

“Our mantra is to bring the music and the good times back. Expect the best in 90’s music, with some Christmas classics thrown in! We really want the audience to get in to the spirit of a Christmas party with tinsel and Santa hats. We think these parties will be a great substitute for all the cancelled office parties and Christmas gatherings people are unable to have this year.”