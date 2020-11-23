Shropshire trio team up to make gift bags for abuse victims this Christmas

Behind the 'Little Bags of Kindness' are, from left: Ruth Pemberton, Sophie Tindall and Sasha Ford

The kind-hearted trio (Ruth Pemberton, Sophie Tindall and Sasha Ford), ran the 'Little Bags of Kindness' project through the half term, and now have teamed up again to help the Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service this Christmas.

All three came from London and now live in or around Shrewsbury, and they got to know each other helping out during the pandemic.

Ruth said: "We are so pleased to report that our half term project, 'Little Bags of Kindness', was a huge success. Throughout the week we managed to feed almost 1,000 hungry Shropshire tummies, but of course none of this would have been possible without donations from the ever-generous Shropshire community.

"Following our success we have decided to extend the project and so are currently working on 'Little Christmas Bags of Kindness'."

Donations

The women hope to use some of their own goods as well as donations from kind Shropshire folk to pack into bags for those of all ages fleeing domestic abuse – from warm clothes and gift cards to toys, treats and snacks (but not alcohol).

Ruth continued: "We had such a good response in the half term project and such a good response to this so far, we're hoping it will be another successful one.

"We're aiming for about a hundred by Christmas.

"It's difficult for people at the moment, people don't know how to donate or whether they can donate.

"Every donation we will accept and we will make sure they go to a good place."

More than 9,000 reports of domestic abuse were made to West Mercia Police between April and September, a four per cent rise on the previous year.