'Not acceptable!' - Man arrested for abusing shop worker in Shrewsbury

Police made the arrest in the town centre yesterday afternoon after reports of a man behaving aggressively towards a worker.

Shrewsbury Police said: "We received a report of a male being aggressive towards shop staff today in Shrewsbury. Upon attending, an assault and public order offence were established. The suspect was quickly located and arrested by the town centre team. Not acceptable."

A surge in reports of customers behaving aggressively towards shop workers as social distancing and Covid-19 safety changes changed the shopping experience prompted the Home Office to make moves to support them.

The government announced new measures after a call for evidence solicited three and a half thousand responses, most of which indicated that abuse against shop workers had increased. In the vast majority of cases, victims did not report the abuse to police.

It is hoped the measures will provide effective support for victims of abuse to report incidents to the police. The government will also ask that police and crime commissioners and chief constables work more closely with local businesses to ensure that thefts of goods under the value of £200 are prosecuted as a criminal offence