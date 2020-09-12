Shrewsbury flood-hit community can have its say with survey

Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group has launched a survey for residents to raise concerns and give suggestions in tackling flood problems and other issues that may affect the community, such as parking, crime and anti-social behaviour.

The group, supported by Councillor Kate Halliday, was launched as a means for residents to help one another prepare if bad floods return, and to lobby politicians and those in power to make changes to prevent it happening in the future.

Members have also been helping vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

A call was made for residents to have their say and for volunteers to step up and help people who are still self-isolating.

A spokesman for the group said: "As we come out of the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic, we want to know what’s important to you to focus the direction of our group.

"We are taking the lead in helping out in the community during a time when some people are experiencing difficulty in accessing what they need due to being told to self-isolate or concern about catching the virus.

"Our aim is to support people who are self-isolating by helping with activities such as shopping, dog walking, changing library books or simply making a friendly phone call to those who are spending time on their own.

Coordination

"Would you be interested in being a volunteer?

"We need not only people who can go out in the community helping individuals, but also people who are self-isolating but not sick, to help with organisation and coordination.

"If you are interested in volunteering, please get in touch using one of the ways on the Volunteer page and a member of our team will get in touch.

"On the other hand, if you are unable to get out and about for whatever reason and you need help, please visit the Need Help page to see how you can get support.

"Look out for our leaflet coming through your door in the next couple of days, and keep it safe in case you need support in the weeks ahead."

The closing date for the survey is September 30. Residents can fill it in by visiting bccag.org.uk/community-survey/

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 01743 562646 or info@bccag.org.uk to find out more.