Strictly pair to dance into town for new show

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice join forces in 2021 for their first ever tour together - Him & Me, and they will be at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Thursday, June 17.

The duo will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.

Theatre Severn said: "This show promises to be the best night out in the summer of 2021 for all ages. A true dance extravaganza!"

Du Beke has been a well known face to the public since joining Strictly for its first ever series in 2004. He has appeared in every series and has also presented several other shows including Hole In The Wall, This Morning and Step Up To The Plate.

Pernice has been involved in the last five series' of Strictly, finished runner up three times with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee and Faye Tozer.

There will be two shows, one at 3pm and another at 8pm. Tickets cost from £27 to £44.50.

To book visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/dance/anton-giovanni/