Open air theatre to return to Shrewsbury Castle after Sherlock success

To be is the answer, as Theatre Severn has announced Shakespeare performances for next weekend.

After five sell-out Sherlock Holmes shows in the sun last weekend, the Pantaloons Theatre Company will be back in town on Saturday, August 22.

The company, featuring Shrewsbury College-trained and Hodnet-raised Kelly Griffiths, will be performing Twelfth Night, bringing family-friendly fun and live music to socially distanced audiences once again.

A Theatre Severn spokesman said: "Theatre at the castle returns. Following five sell-out performances of Sherlock Holmes at Shrewsbury Castle earlier this month, the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company return with their own brand of open-air Shakespeare mayhem!"

Two shows are scheduled, at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for children and students and £46 for a family. Shows will run for one hour and 30 minutes with no interval, due to coronavirus control measures.

It is recommended that the audience bring chairs to sit on or arrive early if they plan to sit on the grass or a blanket. Efforts will be made to help groups maintain two-metres distance from each other, and visitors are asked to behave responsibly. Tickets must be booked in advance and cannot be bought on the door. Tickets will be issued via email as e-tickets/print at home.

Audience members can bring their own food and drink but are asked to take litter away, and toilets are available.

To buy tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/twelfth-night/