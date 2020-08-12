New sponsor for Quarry flowerbed

Bellway Homes Limited (West Midlands) is the new sponsor of the main flower bed at the entrance to Shrewsbury Quarry.

Marie Richards, sales director of Bellway Homes Limited (West Midlands), said: “We are proud to be associated with the great floral traditions of Shrewsbury and feel that this is a wonderful way of showing our support to help make the town look its best for its residents and visitors.

“With two major developments under construction in the town at the former Copthorne Barracks to the north and the other on Oteley Road to the south of Shrewsbury, we are keen to invest in schemes that put something back in to the community in which our residents will live.

“We look forward to a long and productive relationship with both Shrewsbury in Bloom and Shrewsbury Town Council.”

Bellway Homes Limited (West Midlands) is the latest business to join the sponsorship scheme, receiving advertising while providing Shrewsbury Town Council with cash to help finance the floral features and bedding displays around the town each year.

Councillor Keith Roberts, chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, added: “Our business sponsors help the town council to provide the vibrant floral displays we see throughout the town each year and we appreciate their continued support to help bring that ‘feel good’ factor to Shrewsbury.”

If companies would like to discuss availability and the benefits of floral sponsorship, contact Hilary Humphries at Shrewsbury Town Council for more information on 01743 257649 or e-mail: hilary.humphries@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk