Boost for Shrewsbury firm Billcar after 1400 square metre factory expansion is approved

In May this year Billcar Precision Engineering lodged plans to extend their Arlington Way works at Sutherland House in Shrewsbury by around 1,400 square metres.

The firm, which carries out fabrication and CNC machining processes for the agriculture, automotive and marine industries among others, said they wanted to build an extension to their existing fabrication workshop and create a "covered washing area" as part of the scheme.

Two new jobs are set to be created by the expansion, according to supporting information submitted with the plans by the company.

Bilcar Precision Engineering, Arlington Way, Shrewsbury (Google)

Three parking spaces at the works are set to be lost as a result of the expansion, however 3 replacement spaces are planned to compensate for the loss whilst maintaining adequate turning space for large vehicles at the plant.

"The scale, design and appearance is considered acceptable given the context of the site and would have no adverse impact on the character and appearance of the area.

"The site is identified on the [ development plan ] proposals map as protected employment land and the proposed extension at this established light industrial premises is acceptable in principle."

The application was approved by Shropshire Council on July 14, and documents relating to the application can be viewed on the online planning portal under reference 25/01685/FUL.