Historic Shrewsbury farmhouse with over 200 acres of land on the market for £3m

Langley Hall Farm, in Acton Burnell near Shrewsbury, features an 8-bedroom period farmhouse building along with over 200 acres of arable land, which agents say is "well suited for both farming and investment purposes."

According to an online listing placed by agents Halls this week, the sale includes a range of traditional buildings, steel portal framed cattle buildings pole barns, traditional grain store and concrete yards.

"The farm offers a rare combination of seclusion and accessibility, with the county town of Shrewsbury approximately 10 miles to the north, providing excellent amenities, schools and transport links," read the listing.

Langley Hall Farm, near Shrewsbury (Halls)

"At the heart of the farm lies the period eight-bedroom farmhouse, constructed circa 1870. The farm also include a range of traditional and modern buildings, well suited to a variety of agricultural uses."

The attached farmland comprises 227.74 acres of ring-frenced "predominantly level arable land", which benefits from road frontage access onto the council maintained road with internal field margins and tracks.

The property is sold with vacant possession upon completion, although agents say the sale may be split into lots.

Offers are invited in the region of £3m for the farm as a whole, with more information available from Halls.