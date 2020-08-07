Face masks now compulsory at all Shropshire Council buildings

The council said the measures are being put in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect the public and staff.

People already have to wear face coverings in shops, supermarkets, hospitals and on public transport and in transport hubs.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “Face coverings are designed to keep everybody safe against the spread of infection and I would urge residents to play their part when they are out and about.

“As a council we have a duty to protect our staff and customers, so please remember to wear a face covering when you are visiting one of our buildings, unless you are not required to do so.

“While face coverings play an important role in protecting others, they are not designed to replace the other measures that help to stop the spread of the virus. That is why it is important to still follow the latest social distancing guidelines and practice good hand hygiene at all times.”