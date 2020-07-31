Menu

Advertising

Car destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

The incident happened in Ditherington Road, Ditherington, shortly after 7.30pm.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the fire service said the vehicle incurred significant damage.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.44pm on Thursday, July 30, we received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Shrewsbury .

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury to a fire involving one saloon vehicle, 70 per cent damaged by fire. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were jet to extinguish the fire and small gear was in use to make the vehicle electronically safe."

Earlier, fire crews from Market Drayton were sent to nearby Winnington to tackle a combine harvester blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.16pm we received a call reporting a fire classified as an LGV fire.

"Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Market Drayton.

"Assistance was provided to Staffordshire Fire Service. Incident involved a combine harvester on fire."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Market Drayton North Shropshire
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News