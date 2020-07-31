Car destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury

The incident happened in Ditherington Road, Ditherington, shortly after 7.30pm.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the fire service said the vehicle incurred significant damage.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.44pm on Thursday, July 30, we received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Shrewsbury .

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury to a fire involving one saloon vehicle, 70 per cent damaged by fire. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were jet to extinguish the fire and small gear was in use to make the vehicle electronically safe."

Earlier, fire crews from Market Drayton were sent to nearby Winnington to tackle a combine harvester blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.16pm we received a call reporting a fire classified as an LGV fire.

"Two fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Market Drayton.

"Assistance was provided to Staffordshire Fire Service. Incident involved a combine harvester on fire."