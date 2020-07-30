Footfall in Shrewsbury outperforms national average

Statistics from counters show that increases in visitor numbers were consistently higher than comparable towns across the country following the introduction of measures such as closing High Street to traffic during the day.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury Bid, said footfall since the start of June had on average been 15% higher than UK High Streets, when compared to last year.

He said: “As you would expect, town centres are quieter than this time last year, but the steady weekly increases have been very encouraging, particularly as Shrewsbury has been ahead of the national average almost every week.

“We have worked hard with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, through the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, to make the town safe and welcoming, and it’s pleasing to see a growing number of people enjoying their town centre again.”