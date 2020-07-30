Drive-in reggae gig cancelled in Shrewsbury

Zion Train and Friendly Fire Band were due to play at the West Mid Showground tomorrow evening, but the show has been called off.

A statement from organisers Shropshire Festivals said: "Unfortunately due to low ticket numbers this event has been cancelled - if you have booked tickets they will be refunded back onto the card you paid on. Please leave up to five working days for this to show in your bank account."

The concert would have seen Zion Train and Friendly Fire Band back together for a one off show with Callum Jones from Pro Audio Services & Hire Ltd on production. There would also have been a DJ set from Evan Neumann. There is no indication whether the gig will be rearranged.

So far, there have been several drive-in events at the showground which have proved popular, including live bands, comedy, acrobats and circus performers and an Abba tribute band.