It will be hosted on the breath-taking grounds of the organic Hangingheld Farm in the uplands of the Radnor Forest.

Taking place on September 13 and 14, this family-friendly festival invites visitors to immerse themselves in a magical weekend of creativity and connection, all while surrounded by some of Wales’ most stunning natural landscapes.

Festival highlights will include traditional Welsh crafts, arts and crafts activities and an all ages spray painting workshops, forest bathing and sunrise yoga, farm walks, nature walks and expert talks – including Caroline Gellor on local birdlife, Dr Joe Botting on Radnorshire invertebrates and Sarenta King on river dipping.

There will also be live music and spoken word performances from talented local artists with the headline band, Trig and the full line up of live-music includes Tegeirian, Ysbryd Mawr, Phil ram and the manana kids, and Joe Botting and spoken word by poets Michelle Green, Rhys Baker and Rhys Green.

Festival-goers will also enjoy fresh pizza with locally sourced ingredients, included in the ticket price, and evenings around communal fire pits.

Local meat and produce from organic Welsh farmers. There is also an option to buy add on camping tickets to camp on the ground which is a designated dark skies area.

Sarenta King, Wye Adapt to Climate Change (WACC) Project Officer said: "Rivers are the veins and soul of Radnorshire, they deserve to be celebrated and protected. As the climate warms and our mental wellbeing faces new challenges, this festival offers a chance to slow down, switch off, and reconnect with nature. For me, simply being by the river and listening to the gentle flow of water brings an instant sense of calm."

All proceeds from the Rivers Festival will go directly towards efforts to restore Radnorshire’s rivers and support local Welsh farmers.

For more information and tickets, visit: Rivers Festival | Radnorshire Wildlife Trust

The WACC project which is running the event is funded by the postcode lottery, community action fund.