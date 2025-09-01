Licensed to thrill: Worfield hosts the music of James Bond

Alveley Village Band will be performing at St Peter's Church under the baton of their musical director, Garry Bailey. The band have successfully performed recently at a number of other venues in the area, including Bridgnorth and Kidderminster.

Their programme will contain Bond favourites such as Diamonds are Forever, From Russia with Love, Skyfall, Moonraker and several others. The second half of the programme will focus on Prom favourites such as Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No.1, A Fantasia of British Sea Songs, Rule Britannia with soloist Jill Hatton, and Jerusalem.

The Worfield Bond and Proms Concert is on Saturday, September 6, at 7pm. Tickets are £10 and are available on the door, or at ticketsource.co.uk/st-peters-fund-raising-committee