More than three months of disruption as Shrewsbury roadworks begin

Having been temporarily postponed due to coronavirus restrictions and social distancing, the work on sections of London Road continued today and are expected to last 14 weeks.

The disruption is due to drainage work being carried out and a new access road built as part of Taylor Wimpey's Weir Hill housing development.

It was originally due to follow on from the one-way closure of London Road for BT cabling work, which was completed on March 27.

Contractor McPhillips was expected to start near to the Emstrey Island for a period of two weeks, and to complete this section safely a one-way closure has been implemented preventing traffic joining the A5 from London Road.

The road is accessible from the A5 only. Haycock Way, Pritchard Way, Hazeldine Way, Hereford Road and the A5 are being used as the diversion route from the Column. Access to all businesses and properties along London Road will remain possible from the Column end of London Road.

As McPhillips’ operatives move away from Emstrey Island, they will continue to carry out further drainage works under temporary two-way signals.

While the temporary signals are in place the new junction for the link road to the Weir Hill development will be constructed on London Road as per Taylor Wimpey’s planning agreement.

Shropshire Council’s highways inspector for the area will be attending the site regularly to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and keeping to their scheduled programme of works.

Residents, businesses and the affected bus companies have been notified of the work and advance warning signs will be placed on site as work progresses.