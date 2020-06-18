Peckish pastry lovers defy the rain as some Shropshire Greggs stores reopen

The temptation for steak bakes and sausage rolls was too much for some, and at the Pride Hill shop a significant queue began to form at lunchtime.

Lines marking out 2m were taped down inside and outside so hungry customers could queue and socially distance themselves safely, while a manager manned the door to help instruct people.

Gareth Evans, from Coton Hill, was one of the ravenous queuers awaiting a pastry-covered treat.

He said: "We've had to wait a long time for this. I've wanted a steak bake more than a pint in the pub. I'm glad it's back."

Emma Matthews added: "It's just good comfort food, and I think we've all needed a bit of that with everything that's been going on."

Greggs in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

Other Greggs in Shrewsbury which have reopened are at Harlescott Lane, Hereford Road, and Shrewsbury Business Park. Also open are stores at New Street, Wellington; Stafford Park, Telford, and Anstice Square, Madeley. All other stores remain closed in the county.

As well as marking out the 2m distance, Greggs are also only allowing one adult per household in shops, while children can join them if needed.

To reduce contact, they are only accepting card payments at the moment.

Each shop has introduced 30-minute clean for all equipment and key touchpoints, and all team members have undergone social distancing training prior to returning to work.

Behind the counter, stores have marked out zones and are asking teams to follow specific roles to avoid crossing into another person’s station.

All workers have been provided with PPE that they can use if they wish to do so.