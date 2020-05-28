Shropshire shops preparing to welcome customers again as lockdown eased

The Prime Minister has announced that open-air markets and car showrooms will be allowed to reopen next week, while 'non-essential' shops can open from June 15.

Shropshire Council is offering advice to businesses hoping to welcome shoppers again.

Shropshire Council's regulatory services operations manager Karen Collier said: "We’re currently drawing up plans to ensure that Shropshire’s market towns are ready and able to welcome visitors once shops and other businesses start to reopen – and able to operate in a safe way that protects both their staff and customers, and other town centre visitors.

“The Government has announced that outdoor markets and car showrooms can open from June 1, and non-essential shops from June 15, subject to positive progress continuing to be made against the spread of coronavirus.

"There is currently no change to the rules around bars, pubs and restaurants, and similarly hairdressers, nail bars and beauty salons must all continue to remain closed.

“When these businesses reopen the health and safety of staff and customers will be crucial, so it’s vital that businesses make their work places safe to protect their employees and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Retailers will have to adhere to new guidelines to protect shoppers and workers and it’s clear they will need support as they implement new practices and procedures to satisfy this new guidance.

"Creating worker and consumer confidence is a key step to economic recovery and we cannot underestimate this significant challenge. There is advice available, both nationally from the Government and on the council’s website.

“We also need to remind retailers not to lose sight of non Covid-19 consumer protection requirements that they must continue to comply with in order to ensure that trading takes place fairly and legally.

For all retail premises that hold licences issued by the council, business owners are also reminded to ensure they meet those licence conditions that are not Covid-19 related.”

Signs

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is also working on a plan to reopen its stores.

In Ellesmere, social distancing measures have been introduced in the form of three new types of official sign, to keep people safe as shops reopen and more people venture out.

The town centre now has red signs marked 'Covid-19' with instructions advising people to keep practicing social distancing.

The CEO of Newlife, a Cannock-based charity for disabled children, which also has a store in Market Drayton, said her team had been "desperate" for a fixed reopening date to plan for.

Sheila Brown said: "The date gives us a real advantage and it's really picked everyone's spirits up too.

"We want to make sure it's completely safe to re-open, and as we are a heath charity, people will expect that.

"If our staff feel safe then our customers will feel safe. There's a lot of planning in place. We'd so love to welcome people back to the store when they do come."