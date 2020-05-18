Menu

Trapped puppy rescued by fire service

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The fire service were called out to free a trapped puppy.

The puppy was rescued by fire officers

While people have been asked to be more careful during the coronavirus crisis it is not as easy where animals are concerned, as one owner found out.

According to the fire service the Labrador puppy had managed to get stuck in a sandstone wall in Hook-a-Gate near Shrewsbury at around noon today.

One fire crew was sent to help from the Shrewsbury station and they used what was described as 'small gear' to free the dog.

According to the force the puppy was freed by 1pm.

