Watch: Former Shropshire nurse Paul serenades NHS frontline workers

Paul Watkins, who worked at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, recorded a rendition of The Beatles hit Imagine, with Shrewsbury's Andy O'Brien and Oswestry's Mark 'Macca' Jones.

Now retired, Paul sings in care homes to entertain old folks. He felt compelled to show solidarity with his old NHS colleagues.

He said: "I worked with a very close knit group of people who were like family, some of whomever are still serving on the frontline.

"My heart and thoughts are with all of you in this current crisis. The NHS, believe me, is like a family, and gave to me the gift of life friendships that will never be forgotten. So this one is for you.

"Two amazing and local musicians have collaborated with me. Andy O'Brien who I have known since he was a young lad who is out there doing so well on the live circuit. Loved by many, hated by none.

"Then Mark Jones. Macca from Oswestry who again is one of the loveliest guys you would ever wish to meet. An amazing musician and song writer.

"Thank you to our NHS heroes."