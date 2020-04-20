Wyle Cop closed as faulty cable fixed in Shrewsbury town centre

Western Power will be carrying out the work on Wyle Cop/High Street from Monday, April 27 until the end of the week to fix a fault within the footway near the junction with Milk Street.

Wyle Cop will be closed between 8am and 6pm each day to allow work on a deteriorating link box outside Appleyards Deli to be completed.

Temporary repairs have previously been made to keep service to residents and businesses but Western Power said the link box now needs to be replaced to prevent a complete loss of service to customers on Wyle Cop and High Street.

As the traffic flow within the town has significantly dropped, with most businesses temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Shropshire Council said a road closure has been agreed to utilise the current restrictions and take away the risk of major disruption at a later date.

Traffic will be diverted via Town Walls, Claremont Bank, and Lower Claremont Street.

Access to Princess Street and Fish Street will be available via Belmont.

Western Power will manage emergency and delivery vehicles through their site.

Traffic management operatives will be located at the Wyle Cop junction with Town Walls, the High Street junction with Milk Street, and the St John’s Hill junction with Shoplatch to help with any enquires.

Workers will be working to current Government guidelines in relation to safe working practices around coronavirus.