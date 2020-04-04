Shrewsbury storyteller tells tales online

Jake Evans usually tells stories in schools, libraries, hospitals and at National Trust beauty spots, but all his bookings were cancelled due to Covid-19.

However, he has turned to the web to entertain youngsters from Shropshire and beyond, and his videos have become a lifeline to parents desperate to keep their kids educated and entertained.

Jake, 26, has been posting pre-recorded video stories and live-streaming on Facebook, sharing traditional folk tales, historical stories and yarns he's improvised himself.

He said: "Because of the virus, my work completely disappeared. I do have a good following on my Facebook page but I'd been reluctant to do videos before because storytelling is also about the interaction with the audience and adapting it for them.

"I've done a few videos now and the reaction has been really positive. With the live streams I can look down at the comments and put the suggestions into the stories."

His first live stream had around 100 people watching along at the time, but has since garnered more than 3,000 views.

Jake, from Sutton Farm, first got into storytelling after winning a national competition aged 15, and in his last couple of years at school he visited Kenya, where he would perform in front of hundreds of excited youngsters.

"Sometimes it's easier performing in front of hundreds of people because you can be a bit more theatrical and over the top," he said. "It's quite exciting trying to bring and old art form into the modern world."

To find out when Jake will be uploading or live-streaming, check his Facebook page, Jake Evans Storyteller, for updates.