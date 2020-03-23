Council failing to respond to FOIs in time

When a request is made, the council – like any other public body – is required by law to supply the information asked for within 20 working days.

But in 2019, just 49 per cent of requests were completed within that time frame.

The council has now pledged to improve response times but said this will undoubtedly be compromised over the next few months while council resources are diverted to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The authority received 1,357 requests for information last year, of which 671 were completed within the 20 working day limit.

The figures, which were themselves disclosed under the FOI Act, also revealed that one in 10 requests were refused, or could not be answered as the council said it did not hold the information asked for.

Under the Act, authorities can refuse to provide information if it would cost too much to gather or would mean divulging personal or commercially sensitive details.

As well as a high number of requests being answered late, there were also 24 requests made in January and February that were still waiting for responses more than a year later, far exceeding the statutory limit.

Tom Mullen, Shropshire Council’s data protection officer, said: “The council is aware of the response rates for requests for information, and is taking steps to improve them.

“The council is currently facing unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“During this time, resources may have to be diverted away from usual compliance or information rights work.

“The council acknowledges that it can’t extend statutory timescales, and everyone is doing their best to meet these.

“However, priority has to be given to other areas, eg the safeguarding of vulnerable people, during this extraordinary period.

“The Information Commissioners Office supports this approach.”