Shropshire flooding: Urgent fundraiser launched for West Mid Showground

The venue, which hosts Shropshire County Show and Shrewsbury Folk Festival among many other community events, has been completely overwhelmed with floodwater - with every single building being affected.

Members of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, the charity which oversees the showground, said the damage would run into tens of thousands of pounds.

A Crowdfunding campaign has been set up to raise £10,000.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the society, said: “The floods have caused damage and devastation not seen in decades and we desperately need help to get the showground up and running again.

“Every building on the site has been flooded and the ground itself will need a great deal of attention to be able to host events again.

“Toilet systems have been filled with river silt, the Berwick Pavilion engulfed in water, new glamping pods destroyed, the showground office covered in mud, campsite electric points ruined, stock for our charity shops destroyed - the list goes on.

“We have set up a crowdfunding campaign in the hope that people, businesses or organisations, may be able to help in any way they can.

Mr Bebbington said the showground is not insured against flood damage due to its riverside location, and the society charity simply does not have the funds available to make the necessary repairs which were urgently required.

He added: “Any financial support will be greatly appreciated and we won’t stop working until the showground is operational again. We know it’s going to be a battle, but we are up for the fight.

“We appreciate that lots of homes and businesses have been devastated, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected, it’s just heartbreaking.

“As a community space, the showground is used for a wide variety of events - including the Lingen Davies Colour Run, the Shropshire Primary Schools Marathon, Shrewsbury Folk Festival and the historic Shropshire County Show - bringing thousands of people to the Shrewsbury area every year.”

To make a donation, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/shrewsburys-west-mid-showground-flooding-relief