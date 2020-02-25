Menu

Shrewsbury crash closes busy link road - adding to town's traffic chaos

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A busy link road in the south of Shrewsbury has been closed following a crash - adding to the major traffic problems in the town.

Police at crash

Police said the accident meant officers had to close part of the A5112, Robertson Way.

A spokesman said the road was currently closed between Crowmere Road/Baptist Church Roundabout in the south, and Telford Way/Woodcote Way roundabout in the north.

"We are trying to open reopen one lane as soon as we can," the spokesman said.

The road has been busy all week as motorists attempt to find a way around the flooded town centre.

Officers tweeted at 3.10pm to say vehicle recovery had been requested, so they were hoping the road could be fully reopened within the hour.

