Shropshire Council to replace chief executive Clive Wright
Shropshire Council leader Clive Wright is leaving his post, it emerged today.
Mr Wright, who has been chief executive of the council for seven-and-a-half years, declined to comment on the news.
A source confirmed that Mr Wright had effectively been removed by the council's ruling Conservative group.
It comes as the council is in the midst of the biggest flooding crisis to hit Shrewsbury, where the authority's headquarters is based.
Speculation will now focus on who will be selected to replace Mr Wright.
