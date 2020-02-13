Councillors agree to look into having two swimming pools in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council agreed to press ahead and look into two options for swimming in the town - one to redevelop the Quarry site to include a competition pool and as well as a leisure, health and wellbeing facility, or to revamp the town centre site but also build a competition pool at the Sport's Village.

There are no estimations yet of what either might cost, but it is hoped that a final report will be ready in December this year for councillors to decide on which option to go with.

The Quarry baths, which in their current state are deemed not fit for purpose, are closed this week due to roof damage from the bad weather.

Councillor Lezley Picton, portfolio holder for Culture, Leisure, Waste and Communications, said at a Shropshire Council cabinet meeting: "Nothing is set in stone. What we need to do is to work out the options in their entirety in terms of deliverability and affordability.

"This council, unlike many others has not closed any leisure facilities, and we need to make sure whatever we go ahead with is financially viable.

"It is not lost on me that the facility is closed this week.

"We will work up these two options."